San Diego Padres Minor Leaguer Makes History at Triple-A Affiliate
San Diego Padres minor leaguer Eguy Rosario made some history on Tuesday night for Triple-A El Paso. He hit his 49th career homer at El Paso, the most in franchise history. Rosario is still just 25 years old.
Rosario has appeared in at least one big league game for the Padres in each year from 2022-2024, but he hasn't appeared in one yet this year. Lifetime, he's a .245 big-league hitter with five home runs and 12 RBIs.
It's been a different story in the minor leagues, where he's a career .270 hitter over parts of nine seasons. He's hit .268 in Triple-A playing, there in parts of four years. He hit 22 homers for El Paso in 2022 and 21 in 2024. He's not on the Padres list of Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
At the big-league level, the Padres are 23-12 thus far this season. They'll be back in action on Wednesday night when they. take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Dylan Cease (SD) pitches against Max Fried (NYY).
Cease, who was acquired last offseason from the Chicago White Sox, is 1-2 this season with a 5.61 ERA. Fried has been awesome for New York since signing this past offseason. He's 6-0 with a 1.01 ERA, marking one of the best starts to a Yankees career in history.
The Padres will be off on Thursday before starting a new series on Friday night with the Colorado Rockies, who are the worst team in baseball.
