Minor League Baseball

San Diego Padres Minor Leaguer Makes History at Triple-A Affiliate

The 25-year-old slugger, Eguy Rosario, launched his 49th career homer for El Paso on Tuesday.

Brady Farkas

San Diego Padres third base Eguy Rosario (5) makes the play for an out against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park in 2024.
San Diego Padres third base Eguy Rosario (5) makes the play for an out against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park in 2024. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres minor leaguer Eguy Rosario made some history on Tuesday night for Triple-A El Paso. He hit his 49th career homer at El Paso, the most in franchise history. Rosario is still just 25 years old.

Rosario has appeared in at least one big league game for the Padres in each year from 2022-2024, but he hasn't appeared in one yet this year. Lifetime, he's a .245 big-league hitter with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

It's been a different story in the minor leagues, where he's a career .270 hitter over parts of nine seasons. He's hit .268 in Triple-A playing, there in parts of four years. He hit 22 homers for El Paso in 2022 and 21 in 2024. He's not on the Padres list of Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

At the big-league level, the Padres are 23-12 thus far this season. They'll be back in action on Wednesday night when they. take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Dylan Cease (SD) pitches against Max Fried (NYY).

Cease, who was acquired last offseason from the Chicago White Sox, is 1-2 this season with a 5.61 ERA. Fried has been awesome for New York since signing this past offseason. He's 6-0 with a 1.01 ERA, marking one of the best starts to a Yankees career in history.

The Padres will be off on Thursday before starting a new series on Friday night with the Colorado Rockies, who are the worst team in baseball.

Related MiLB Stories

HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:

CADE INCOMING? Cade Horton has been dominant for Triple-A Iowa, so when are the Chicago Cubs going to give him the call? CLICK HERE:

COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/NEWS