San Francisco Giants Call Up Flamethrower for MLB Debut a Decade in the Making
It’s easy to imagine the reactions of the family members and friends of San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Joel Peguero – or Peguero himself – when they saw this line on the transaction wire on Thursday.
“San Francisco Giants selected the contract of RHP Joel Peguero from Sacramento River Cats.”
The reactions. Screams of joy. Tears of joy. Undoubtedly just pure joy.
Peguero, 28, has waited a long time to feel major league joy.
It’s been exactly 10 years – since Aug. 15, 2015 – that the Tampa Bay Rays signed the Dominican Republic native. That began a decade-long odyssey that took him through the systems of the Rays, the Colorado Rockies, the Detroit Tigers, the Washington Nationals and the Giants, through cities such as Bowling Green and Durham and Harrisburg before he landed in Sacramento.
And Sacramento proved to be his launching pad to the majors. The Giants signed him to a minor league contract last November, invited him to spring training and then sent him to the Triple-A River Cats.
“It feels amazing,” Peguero, 28, said of his call-up, according to MLB.com. “I was waiting for a long time. My dream has come true now.”
The addition of Peguero, who has a nearly 101 mph fastball in his arsenal, was one of several transactions made by the Giants on Thursday. In addition, San Francisco optioned outfielder Grant McCray and right-hander Kai-Wei Teng to Sacramento, recalled outfielder Luis Matos from Sacramento and transferred left-hander Erik Miller to the 60-day injured list due to left-elbow inflammation.
The moves follow an injury suffered on Wednesday by starter Landen Roupp, who hurt his left knee while attempting to make a play in the third inning of a loss to the San Diego Padres.
Preparing in Sacramento
At Sacramento this season, Peguero is 2-2 with a 5.10 ERA in 35 games. He has thrown 42.1 innings with 23 walks and 46 strikeouts.
The Giants plan to use Peguero in relief, even though he has starter experience. In 285 games in the minors, he has 25 made starts. His career record is 21-30 with 35 saves and a 3.85 ERA.
Manager Bob Melvin said he was happy to have Peguero available to him.
“He’s pitching his best baseball now,” Melvin said, per MLB.com. “When he left spring, he was a guy that we felt like we might see. He was on the verge of making the team and got off to a little bit of a slow start. He’s pitching his best baseball right now.”
That’s true. In 13 games over July and August, he is 2-1. He has given up eight runs in that span, with batters just 11-for-75 (.147) against him. His ERA is 3.38.
“We need another reliever. We’d like to take a look at him. This’ll be his big league debut. I know he’s been around a while and has a great arm. He gets his first shot today. We’re excited about that.”
The Giants conclude a four-game series Thursday against the San Diego Padres, then open a three-game set with the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday.