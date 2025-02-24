Seattle Mariners Bring Back Former Reliever Trevor Gott on Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners are through their first weekend of games at spring training. Barring an unexpected trade, the Mariners major league roster is effectively going to come out of the players already in camp. But the team is still open to options in positions of need.
Outside of the offense, Seattle's biggest weakness in 2024 was the bullpen.
The Mariners will get a big boost to that group with several relievers returning from injuries. The organization's depth was tested throughout 2024. And the team will have options in 2025 if the injury bug hits Seattle again.
Per a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Seattle are signing right-handed reliever Trevor Gott , 32, to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.
Gott spent 2024 as a member of the Oakland Athletics but missed the entire year while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
In 2023, Gott pitched for the New York Mets and Mariners. He had 30 appearances with Seattle and posted a 4.03 ERA and struck out 32 batters in 29 innings. He was traded to New York on July 3, 2023, and had another 34 outings with the Mets, where he poste a 4.34 ERA and fanned 30 batters across another 29 innings pitched.
Gott isn't the only former Seattle player the organization has reunited with over the past year. The Mariners re-acquired pitcher JT Chargois near the trade deadline last year and, in the offseason, brought back Washington native Austin Shenton, ain infielder, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chargois signed with the Texas Rangers this offseason.
Many of the relievers Seattle signed or traded for in the offseason have already gotten game time or pitched live bullpens in spring training. And it will be interesting to see how the organization rotates in Gott.
