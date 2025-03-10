Seattle Mariners Catcher Harry Ford Been Among Team's Best Players in Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners elite farm system has been making the most of their opportunities in spring training.
All seven top 100 Mariners prospects (according to MLB Pipeline) have received playing time in spring training and have had at least moments where they've reaffirmed their status.
Seattle's first-round draft pick from 2021, Harry Ford (No. 64 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America), is competing in his second spring training for the organization. And the 22 year-old catcher has been turning some heads.
Ford's offense has been incredible so far in big league camp. Entering Monday, he's hitting .583 (7-for-12) with a home run, four RBIs, four runs and three steals. One of his RBIs came via a solo-shot home run against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
It hasn't just been Ford's offense that's improved. His defense has taken a step forward, too. Kick Dirt Baseball (@KickDirtBB on "X"), pointed out that Ford has looked more comfortable behind the plate.
Ford played all of 2024 with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. He hit .249 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs and stole 35 bases in 116 games.
Ford is the most experienced top 100 Seattle prospect. He's played four seasons in the organization's minor league system and has played over 100 games three consecutive years. He competed in the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Great Britain and is a two-time participant in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Despite Ford's experience, it will likely be at least another year before he makes his major league debut. The team's starting catcher, Cal Raleigh, is arguably the best in the league at his position. Seattle's backup catcher, Mitch Garver, is under contract through 2025 and is having a solid spring in his own right.
But Ford's current spring indicates he'll be ready when his number is eventually called.
