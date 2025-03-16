Seattle Mariners Catcher Harry Ford Ready For What's Next After Solid Spring Training
PEORIA, Ariz. — There are few, if any, prospects at Seattle Mariners spring training that have more overall baseball experience than catcher Harry Ford.
The 22-year old was drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Since then, Ford has competed in the MLB All-Star Futures game twice (2023-24) and played for Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He also won a Texas League championship with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024.
Ford is a universal top 100 player (No. 64 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America) with several spring trainings under his belt. He's been with the major league camp all spring and has developed a rapport with the pitching staff.
"It's been good," Ford said in an interview Saturday. "It's been a good experience, as always. Getting to get in more games and just get with the staff more often. It's been a good experience, I've enjoyed it."
Ford has excelled for Seattle in Cactus League play. He's hit .571 (8-for-14) with a home run, five RBIs, five runs scored and three steals.
"Nothing's really changed (in my approach)," Ford said. "Just another year of growing, wisdom and just how I play."
Ford hasn't spent a lot of time on the minor league side of the complex, except for the Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Ford has a wealth of experience as a minor leaguer that other prospects can learn from, but he's also trying to pick up as much as he can from the major leaguers. It's a unique middle area, but it's one Ford's grown accustomed to.
"It's what I'm used to," Ford said. "It's kind of (where) I've always been so far. It's nothing really new. ... I'm kind of mainly with the catchers all day. I'm always the youngest catcher, so I kind of just try to learn from them and do things the way they do it. The new guys that we do have, Colt (Emerson) — I try to learn things from Colt. I don't know how much I pass on to him. But everyone looks pretty good, so it's been good."
Ford's immediate future on the major league roster is cloudy due to the Mariners' depth at catcher.
Starter Cal Raleigh is arguably the best at his position. Backup catcher Mitch Garver is under contract for one more season with a mutual option for 2026. But Ford isn't letting that deter him from his goals.
"(My goal) is to make it to the big leagues," Ford said. "And impact the team in any way I can. Help them win games."
Ford hit .249 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs and 35 steals in 116 games with the Travelers last season. He's expected to start 2025 with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
It might be another season before Ford makes his debut with Seattle. But if he gets called up this year, Ford will find a way to do what he's done since he was drafted: make an impression.
