Seattle Mariners Dan Wilson Compliments Prospects For Solid Early Spring
Going into Feb. 25, the Mariners had two come-from-behind spring training victories against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers the two previous days.
The Mariners latest win against the Diamondbacks on Feb. 24 came via the bats of several of Seattle's most promising prospects.
Harry Ford, Michael Arroyo, Hogan Windish and Lazaro Montes batted in nine combined runs. Windish and Montes' hits were a two-run and three-run home run, respectively.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson noticed how well the prospects played and discussed it before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 25.
"It's great to see the young guys," Wilson said. "They're getting their opportunities, like we talked about earlier in spring. And they're making the most of them. To see Laz yesterday, family here (to) get a chance to see it, as well. Some really good at-bats, couple of walks. And then in that third (at-bat), got a pitch he could handle. Great moment for him. I thought (Jared) Sundstrom had some nice reads on the bases, as well, couple of hits. You look at the opportunities guys get, it's exciting to see them deliver and give us a chance to win there late in the game."
The only top 100 position player who's expected to make his major league debut this season is Cole Young. But Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said that the team is open to other prospects playing their way to the big league roster.
If the minor leaguers continue playing as they have, Dipoto and the rest of the front office will have interesting decisions to make before opening day on March 27.
