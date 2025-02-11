Seattle Mariners Executive Jerry Dipoto Discusses Intriguing Prospect Teddy McGraw
The Seattle Mariners farm system is considered one of the best in the sport. Some publications consider it the best.
The Mariners have seven prospects in Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects lists. The organization will have very few graduates from the minors in 2025. And several intriguing prospects could take steps to being considered top 100 prospects. One of those players is former Wake Forest pitcher Teddy McGraw.
McGraw was drafted by Seattle in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He was considered a first-round talent by many evaluators, but was coming off his second career Tommy John surgery, which caused his fall in the draft. He made his professional debut in 2024 with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
McGraw made four appearances (all starts) and posted a 4.15 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched. He was shut down for the rest of the year after dealing with a right elbow flexor issue. He avoided a third major career surgery and is expected to be healthy for 2025.
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto appeared on Joe Doyle's Over-Slot podcast on Feb. 10 and talked about McGraw and his potential:
"Teddy is maybe the only guy that I can remember in all the years that this group has been together in pitcher development that we can't, at this point, really put a floor on what Teddy may or may not achieve. Because he has had a difficult time with health. And that's really not his fault," Dipoto said. "His physical stuff is as impressive as anyone that's ever come through our doors. For him to walk out, on a grade scale, and achieve something like a role-seven or role-eight, he's got the physical ability to do it. He can do it as a closer, he can do it as a starter. He's got the weapons to miss bats. When he has been healthy wearing a Mariners uniform, which has been a small period of time, the level of excitement within our pitching development group is palpable. And right now I understand he's comfortable and throwing well and we'll see where it takes us. He's that guy, kind of like I would view Bryan Woo. I don't know off the top of my head how many innings Bryan Woo threw in his lifetime before he made his first major league start. Our general take was, 'it's not going to take this guy long if we can just get him healthy and kind of turn the dial.' We don't have to turn the dial with Teddy. We just need to find a role and a cadence that works for him and helps him stay healthy. Because his stuff was ready to pitch in the big leagues when he was with Wake. We just need need to build out a program that helps him answer the bell."
Dipoto went on to say that McGraw could be a top five Seattle prospect, or this conversation can be repeated next spring.
Health is the big hurdle for McGraw. If he can stay on the mound for an entire season, or avoid being shut down like he was in 2024, then it won't take long for him to factor into the Mariners' major league plans.
