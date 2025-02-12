Seattle Mariners Executive Jerry Dipoto Highlights Ryan Sloan as Prospect to Watch

Christian Little (LSU '23) uses a strong lower half and high leg kick (windup) to drive off the mound. Great deception paired w/ mid-90s FB & high spin rate CB w/ good control. Was hit around on the Cape a fair amount though; command off at times – 11.2 IP; 6.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/f9PnFw2LiA