Seattle Mariners Extend Spring Training Non-Roster Invites to Top 100 Prospects
The Seattle Mariners are less than two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training on Feb. 12 in Peoria, Ariz.
There will be 31 non-roster players who will join the 40-man roster in Spring Training. And several of the most promising players in the Mariners organization are among them.
Top 100 prospects (based on which publication ranking you prefer) Michael Arroyo, Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Logan Evans, Harry Ford and Lazaro Montes all received non-roster invitations to Spring Training.
Ford and Young were both invited to Spring Training in 2024. Montes, Evans, Emerson Arroyo will be competing at the Peoria Sports Complex for the first time in their respective careers.
Other prospects such as Ben Williamson, Brock Rodden, Josh Caron, Brandyn Garcia and Hunter Cranton will also join the previously mentioned group in Spring Training.
Several prospects that Seattle invited will have opportunities to carve out roles on the major league roster.
Garcia, a left-handed pitcher, and Cranton, a right-hander, will have a chance to secure a spot in the front end of the bullpen.
Young will likely compete with other players like Leo Rivas, Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore for the open second base spot and Williamson will get the majority of his looks at third base, another position of need.
The Mariners have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the organization's minor league system as the best in the league.
Several players that were invited to Spring Training, such as Garcia, Arroyo and Cranton, have exceeded expectations so far in the minor leagues. If they manage to do so in Spring Training, then it will be interesting to see how that affects the 26-man roster.
