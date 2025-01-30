Seattle Mariners Extend Spring Training Non-Roster Invites to Top 100 Prospects

Six of the @Mariners Top 10 prospects according to @BaseballAmerica will be in @Mariners camp:



🔹 INF Colt Emerson (No. 1)

🔹 INF Cole Young (No. 2)

🔹 INF Michael Arroyo (No. 4)

🔹 C Harry Ford (No. 6)

🔹 OF Lazaro Montes (No. 7)

🔹 RHP Logan Evans (No. 8) https://t.co/1Ihehohs6E