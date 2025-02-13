Seattle Mariners First-Round Pick Pictured Throwing in Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners kicked off the 2025 baseball season on Feb. 12 when pitchers and catchers reported to the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. Several top 100 prospects were included among the Mariners non-roster invitees.
Many pitchers who aren't on the spring training roster are still in Peoria, Ariz., working out in Seattle's "shove camp." Among those pitchers is the Mariners first-round 2024 draft pick, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.
The Mariners Players Development account (@MsPlayerDev on "X") shared a photo of Cijntje pitching. Cijntje quote-tweeted the post with the caption "Ready to go" with a trident emoji.
Cijntje was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. He's one of the most interesting prospects in the minor leagues due to his ability as an ambidextrous pitcher. Cijntje, a natural left-hander, has a fastball in the upper 90s with his right arm and low 90s with his left.
Cijntje has an over-the-shoulder throwing motion with his right arm and a lower angle with his left. He has yet to pitch a game in competition for the Mariners. In his last season with Mississippi State in 2024, he registered a 3.67 ERA and struck out 113 batters in 90.2 innings pitched across 16 starts.
Cijntje won't compete among the spring training roster, but is expected to debut with Seattle's Low-A Modesto Nuts, who've won two-straight California League championships.
Cijntje is the first legitimate ambidextrous starting pitching prospect the majors has seen in years. If he can develop both arms into being major league-capable, he could be one of the most valuable players the Mariners have in the future.
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.