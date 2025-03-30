Seattle Mariners Manager Provides Positive Injury Updates on High-Leverage Relievers
SEATTLE — Two of the Seattle Mariners better relievers are working their way back from injuries and are nearing their returns.
Right-handed pitchers Matt Brash and Troy Taylor were both playing catch before a game against the Athletics on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. The pair is expected to start respective rehab assignments with one of the Mariners' local minor league affiliates within the next week.
Brash missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched 0.2 innings for Seattle in its Cactus League finale March 24 against the San Diego Padres.
Taylor suffered a right lat strain in the offseason but was throwing live bullpens to end spring training. Both were placed on the 15-day injured list to start the year.
"Really good to see both of those guys here," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "I'm sure they're glad to get out of Arizona, as well and be up here around the club. Great to see both of them. ... Excited to get those guys closer and closer (to returning). I know we talk about what goes into coming back from injuries, especially in Matt's case. Really good to see him back around Seattle."
Brash led Seattle in appearances in 2023 (78). He had a 3.06 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched.
Taylor made his major league debut for the Mariners on Aug. 11 last season. He played his way into the back-end of the bullpen and posted a 3.72 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched across 21 outings.
Both are expected back relatively soon, barring setbacks. But the team will make sure they're 100% before activating them off the IL.
"We're not trying to rush them," Wilson said. "Definitely want them to be ready to go when they get back. And we'll just assess as we go how it all looks at the time. But definitely want to get these guys the opportunity to get healthy and be ready to go when they get back here."
