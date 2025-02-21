Seattle Mariners Manager Explains When Prospects Will Get Playing Time This Spring
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and the organization will get a good idea about how close they are to being major league-ready during spring training.
The Mariners have several top 100 prospects, including Harry Ford, Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo, Colt Emerson and Cole Young, all at big league camp. The team has even more minor leaguers at the Peoria Sports Complex who aren't top 100 players, but still well-regarded within the organization.
Seattle is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 where it missed the playoffs by one game. The Mariners will try to make sure that the major league players are ready to take the field opening day on March 27. They'll also get some of their prospects some playing time.
In a news conference before the the club's first game of the spring against the San Diego Padres, Seattle manager Dan Wilson explained how the organization will deploy its minor leaguers.
Wilson said the Mariners will sub the prospects in during games, but also clarified that they will get starts here and there.
"Occasionally they'll get some starts, as well, as we get through some of the things we're going to get through," Wilson said. "(Jorge Polanco's) going to get ramped up here. I think early in camp is going to be a lot of opportunities for them. Whether it's even as a start or coming in late in the game. I know these guys are excited to get out there and they've been here an extra week ... working. So, they're primed for these games, as well, and getting that opportunity. We've seen, so often in this game, young players making a huge impression when they get here and they get this opportunity. That's what we're gonna try and give them in the camp."
It will be a long shot for any of the minor league position players to make the roster out of camp, especially in a starting role. But it seems like it won't be due to a lack of opportunities.
