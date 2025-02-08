Seattle Mariners Outfielder Cade Marlowe Sent Outright to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners major league roster is set after the signing of veteran infielder Jorge Polanco. But there's still some fine-tuning that needs to be done to the minor league rosters before opening day rolls around on March 27.
The Mariners designated outfielder Cade Marlowe for assignment on Feb. 3 to make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster. And, after clearing waivers, Seattle sent Marlowe outright to the organization's Triple-A team, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Marlowe was originally drafted by the Mariners in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of West Georgia. So far in his career, he's been used mainly as an emergency outfielder.
Marlowe has played 42 games for Seattle across the last two seasons (34 in 2023, eight in 2024). Over that time, he's hit .240 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.
Marlowe has played 184 games the last three years with Tacoma. In 2023, he hit .257 with 11 homers, 52 RBIs and 29 steals in 81 games played. In 2024, he batted .235 with 13 homers, 45 RBIs and stole 43 bases in 90 games.
Marlowe's speed and familiarity with the Rainiers' home park of Cheney Stadium will likely help the team immensely, especially considering the departure of Pacific Coast League All-Star Jason Vosler.
At the major league level, the Mariners had to go deep in the outfield last season due to various injuries or inconsistencies from Julio Rodriguez, Dominic Canzone, Victor Robles, Mitch Hanger and others.
There's a very good chance that Seattle will be in need of Marlowe's services at some point in 2025.
