Seattle Mariners Outfielder Lazaro Montes Hits Second Home Run of Spring Training
The hype train is going strong for the Seattle Mariners prospects this spring.
The Mariners went into spring training with seven prospects ranked in Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's respective top 100 lists. Games began over a week ago, and the prospects have done well for Seattle.
By the time the minor leaguers and reserves were subbed in against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the game was already out of hand. The White Sox led 10-0 through three innings en route to an 18-9 win.
In the bottom of the ninth, Chicago had an 18-3 advantage. Any chances at victory were all but shot for the Mariners, but the prospects still had some fight left in them. They put up six runs in the ninth for the eventual final, and Lazaro Montes was responsible for two of them.
The 20 year-old Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 97 Baseball America), hit a two-run home run to right-center field that cut the Mariners' deficit down to 18-6.
It was Montes' second home run of spring training. Both came in the ninth inning. He's brought in five runs with his two homers.
Montes was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022. Since his introduction to Seattle's organization, he's been considered one of, if not the best power-hitting prospect on the farm. He won the California League MVP for his 65-game sample size with the Low-A Modesto Nuts in 2024.
Montes is hitting .375 (3-for-8) with his aforementioned two home runs, four runs and five RBIs in spring. He has a 1.625 OPS.
