Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Evans Soaking Up His First Big League Camp
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners' starting rotation is arguably the best in the league. The group features three All-Stars, and the other two certainly are candidates to earn the honor in the future.
The rotation is iron clad. But the Mariners still have several intriguing pitching prospects waiting in the wings. One of those players, 23-year-old right-hander Logan Evans, is absorbing as much information as he can in his first big league camp.
"It's been unreal," Evans said in an interview Monday. "Obviously, first big league camp for me. Just trying to soak it all in. But also prove to everybody there that I belong. That's the goal. Show out every day and then getting pushed by these guys — obviously we have a great staff here. So it's been an honor to be a part of that."
Evans was taken by Seattle in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. When he was initially selected, he was projected as a low-leverage reliever. Since then, he's been a quick riser within the organization and has developed into a legitimate starting prospect.
Evans pitched with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in 2024. He got some work as a reliever and made 32 appearances (22 starts). In those outings, he posted a 3.20 ERA and struck out 98 batters in 107 innings pitched. He helped lead the team to a Texas League championship as one of the club's featured pitchers.
Evans said he sees parallels between the the big league All-Stars Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby and the staff he was part of in Arkansas that also featured pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Michael Morales.
"It's really a similar feeling, honestly," Evans said. "We push each other to be great. But we also are each other's biggest fans. I see that a lot with this group. And then last year in Double-A we, respectfully, had a great group, as well. So it's cool. It carries a similar vibe."
It's not uncommon at the Peoria Sports Complex to see the major league pitchers watch or go over each other's bullpens. Evans has received the same treatment from the team's ace, Gilbert, who has offered his advice.
On top of taking pointers Gilbert, Evans has worked with Platinum Glove winner Cal Raleigh.
Evans has taken a lot from the chances he's had to work with Raleigh. It started out with the basics and advanced.
"The first time was a little bit simple. Just fastballs down the middle and all that type of stuff. And we kind of learned that, we can kind of work the zone a little," Evans said. "So we talked more in depth when I got to pitch against the (Los Angeles Dodgers) about moving in and out and what type sequencing and all that type of stuff. ... It's been a great experience, and I can't wait to just keep working with him."
Evans is ranked the team's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 8 by Baseball America.
Even while sharing a bullpen and dugout with some of the most intriguing prospects in the game — like switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and 19-year-old righty Ryan Sloan — Evans got the honor of starting for the Mariners in their Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
"It's cool getting to share the field with a lot of great players," Evans said. "Hopefully (they're) the future."
Evans hasn't been tinkering with anything new this offseason. But he has been working to refine a repertoire that includes a four-seam and two-seam fastball, sweeper, curveball and changeup. Evans said his changeup has been his most improved pitch so far in terms of location and his sweeper has managed to get a lot more movement and velocity.
Still, there's work to be done. In Cactus League play, Evans has made three appearances (one start) and has had a 16.20 ERA with three strikeouts and five innings pitched.
Based on how the Mariners have utilized their pitchers this spring, Emerson Hancock will continue to be the No. 6 option with Casey Lawrence, a 37 year-old veteran, behind him.
But Evans was kept in mind by the Mariners last season as a potential call-up. And if he continues to use his time in camp and in the minors this season (likely with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers), it won't be long before fans get their first look at Evans.
"(My goal) is just to compete wherever I'm at," Evans said. "Obviously I have no control whether I'm in the Texas League, the (Pacific Coast League) or the majors. I don't have any control on that, but I do have control on how much I'm gonna give every single day and competing to win. That's the bottom line. You do it for those championships."
