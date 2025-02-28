Seattle Mariners Prospect Ben Williamson Makes Highlight Defensive Play
The Seattle Mariners prospects have continued to put together solid showings in the first week of spring training.
Ben Williamson has been one of the most consistent Mariners minor leaguers in big league camp thus far. He's quickly putting together a highlight reel during spring training on offense and defense. And he added another play to the montage against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
In the top of the third inning, Williamson closed on a chopper that got by pitcher Eduard Bazardo. He made a quick transition and threw a dart to first base to get the out.
Williamson was drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of William & Mary. He was a four-year player in college and his defense has been considered his biggest strength since he became a professional.
Williamson's defense has been on display throughout spring training. But his offense hasn't been too far behind. So far in big league camp, he's hitting .429 (3-for-7) with three RBIs. Last year in 124 games played for the High-A Everett AquaSox (29 games) and Double-A Arkansas Travelers (95 games), he hit .283 with 34 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 64 RBIs.
Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said that the club is open to the minor leaguers making the roster out of big league camp.
The Mariners starting third baseman is expected to be Jorge Polanco. The depth behind him at the position is less certain.
If Williamson finishes spring training at the rate he's on, there's an argument to be made that Williamson should be on the 26-man roster opening day on March 27.
