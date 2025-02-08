Seattle Mariners Prospect Displays Impressive Skill Set in Social Media Video
The Seattle Mariners' 2025 season could play a crucial role in the future of the franchise.
The organization has seven top 100 prospects, according to both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, and the Mariners could have more by season's end, based on how various 2024 draft picks perform. The team also could see players not on the radar of many national publications take massive steps forward.
In 2024, middle infielder Michael Arroyo became a top 100 prospect after hitting 23 home runs. That was the most for a player age 19 or younger last season.
Based on a recent video shared to social media, a reliever with whom Pacific Northwest sports fans are familiar might be the next prospect to exceed expectations in 2025 for Seattle.
A video published on "X" by Joel Condreay (@JCondreay) showed right-handed reliever Stefan Raeth going through a workout. In the drill, there were targets placed in different parts of a physical strike zone. In the clips, Raeth either hit or was right on the edge of hitting every target. The movement and velocity of his respective pitches were shown in a graphic on the bottom right of the video.
Raeth was drafted in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He played collegiately at Washington.
Raeth returned to the Pacific Northwest in 2024 and played that season with the High-A Everett AquaSox. Raeth appeared in 42 games and registered a 3.77 ERA with 37 strikeouts across 45.1 innings pitched. He had seven saves in eight opportunities and recorded nine holds.
The Mariners haven't been shy about fast-tracking relievers through the minor leagues recently. Troy Taylor was called up directly from Double-A to the major leagues in August. Right-handed reliever and 2024 third-round pick Hunter Cranton could potentially jump right from Low-A to the major leagues, depending on how he does in spring training.
There are a lot of relievers in front of Raeth in the minor leagues, both in standing and experience. But if he does manage to put together a solid 2025, he could still find his way back to Seattle soon.
