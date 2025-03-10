Seattle Mariners Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Shares Incredible Moment With Young Fan
The Seattle Mariners farm system was already considered elite going into 2025.
The Mariners had seven prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100, and the farm system was ranked fifth in the majors by the same publication. Baseball America also had seven Seattle minor leaguers in its respective top 100, and The Athletic gave the top spot in its rankings to the organization.
A player who has the argument for the most intriguing prospect in baseball one could could join those ranks.
Jurrangelo Cijntje was selected by Seattle in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft (15th overall) out of Mississippi State. He's the first legitimate ambidextrous starting pitching prospect in years and likely will begin the season with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
Mariners fans will get their first look at Cijntje in the Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14. Before Cijntje takes the mound in a Seattle uniform for the first time, he shared an incredible moment with a young Mariners fan at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners Player Development account on X shared video of Cijntje playing a game of catch with the fan, who shares Cijntje's unique quality of being a switch-pitcher.
The fan's name was Satchel, and he asked Cijntje several questions, such as how he trained both arms and the age he started throwing with both sides.
Cijntje also talked with Satchel about the pitcher's impression of the Seattle organization from the draft combine to now.
"I talked to a lot of teams," Cijntje said. "But Seattle was like, actually one that stood out more for me. Because they develop pitchers even better. And I was kind of like, 'If I come here, they'll make me a way better pitcher than I am already.' And it's a dream come true."
Cijntje already has a dangerous repertoire, including a fastball in the upper-90 mph range with his right arm and low-to-mid 90 mph range with his left. He has secondary pitches unique to both arms.
Cijntje's ability as a switch-pitcher could make him a fan-favorite prospect. And he's already endearing himself to the Seattle faithful.
