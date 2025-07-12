Seattle Mariners Prospect Lazaro Montes Wows in Futures Game Batting Practice
Seattle Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes was wowing people with his batting practice before the Futures Game in Atlanta, sending balls deep into the seats at Truist Park.
Per prospect guru Chris Clegg:
Lazaro Montes just hit a BP homer over the Chop House in RF. Longest ball I’ve seen hit.
Per Scott Hanson of the Seattle Times:
It's pretty impressive watching Mariners prospect LazaroMontes take batting practice for the Futures Game in Atlanta. He hits the ball a long, long way. Talked to him a bit ago. He has a personality as big as his 6-5, 245-pound frame.
And per Aram Leighton of Just BB Media:
The 20-year-old Montes is the No. 29 ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline and he's expected to debut for the Mariners in 2026. Splitting his season between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas thus far, he's got 23 home runs and 61 RBIs.
He's one of nine M's prospects in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 and he's one of three M's players at the Futures Game, alongside Harry Ford and Jurrangelo Cijtnje. He's drawn comparisons to Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez.
The Futures Game will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT and will feature the American League prospects against the National League prospects.
As for the Mariners at the big-league level, they are finishing out the first half with a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and Sunday. They will come back from the All-Star break on Friday night against the Astros in a big-time American League West showdown.
