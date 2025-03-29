Seattle Mariners Prospect Logan Evans Puts Together Solid Showing in Triple-A Start
The Seattle Mariners are already multiple games into the 2025 season. On the minor league side, the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers won their first game of the season 6-1 against the Round Rock Express on Friday at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash.
The Rainiers released their roster before their season-opener. Included on the roster were two top 100 prospects: infielder Cole Young and catcher Harry Ford.
Another top-10 Mariners minor leaguer, and the organization's top pitching prospect, Logan Evans (Seattle No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline; No. 8 per Baseball America), was also included on the Tacoma roster.
Evans made the first start of the season for the Rainiers on Friday and looked solid in his first taste of Triple-A action. Evans pitched 3.2 innings for Tacoma against Round Rock. He struck out four, walked another and allowed one earned run on six hits. Evans threw 43 strikes out of 62 pitches.
Evans played all of 2024 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. He made 32 appearances (22 starts) and struck out 98 batters in 107 innings pitched. The Travelers won the Southern League championship.
Evans was in big league camp for most of spring training. He made four appearances (two starts) in Cactus League action and posted a 12.38 ERA with four strikeouts across eight innings pitched.
The 23 year-old will have an upward climb to break through the major league starting rotation this season. Emerson Hancock is the No. 6 starting pitcher and 37 year-old veteran Casey Lawrence is viewed as the emergency call-up option if the team needs one (based on the Cactus League rotation).
Whether he makes his debut in 2025 or not, his progression in Triple-A will be closely monitored by the franchise.
The Rainiers will play the Express again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PT.
