Seattle Mariners Prospect, Major League Outfielder Link up For Offseason Workouts
The Seattle Mariners are less than a week away from the beginning of spring training. And there will be a lot of intriguing storylines to follow for the Mariners before the regular season begins on March 27.
Two of those storylines will be how the prospects do in their first look against (potential) major league pitching and how some 2024 acquisitions do in their first full season with the Mariners. And two players who fit both criteria apparently have been working out together in the offseason.
Seattle top 100 prospect Lazaro Montes and the organization's starting major league left fielder, Randy Arozarena, were pictured together in a post shared to Instagram by Montes himself (@lazaro_montes_).
Montes and Arozarena were both international signings out of Cuba. Montes was signed by the Mariners on Jan. 15, 2022. Arozarena was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1, 2016.
Arozarena made his major league debut in 2019 with St. Louis but the lion's share of his career so far has been with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played for the better part of five seasons from 2020-24. Seattle acquired him in a trade last July 26. Arozarena made the playoffs every full season he played with the Rays and won the American League Championship Series MVP in 2020.
Montes is the second highest-ranked Mariners prospect out of seven on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list (No. 42 overall). He ended 2024 with the High-A Everett AquaSox and hit .288 in 2024 with 21 home runs and 105 RBIs in 116 games played last year. He was named California League MVP for his 65 games played with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
Montes will be in his first spring training with Seattle as a non-roster invitee and likely will begin 2025 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. Arozarena will be in his first spring training with Seattle.
The Mariners will have a split squad, so it's unlikely that Arozarena and Montes will share the outfield together during spring training this year. But it will be interesting to see how both do in their first extended stay at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.