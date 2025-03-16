Seattle Mariners Prospect Tai Peete a Superstar in The Making
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The elite prospects of the Seattle Mariners farm system were on display in a Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Six of the Mariners' seven top 100 prospects played in the Spring Breakout Game. But it was a player outside of that group that was the most impressive.
Outfielder Tai Peete (No. 12 Seattle prospect per MLB Pipeline) was the only Mariners player that had multiple hits on Friday. He went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Both his RBIs came off a 422-foot home run to right field in top of the sixth that had an exit velocity of 110.6 mph.
"(It felt) good," Peete said. "Easy. Nice getting back into it. I've just been feeling confident during the spring, so, being able to show it off, do it for the fans — my family's here, so it's nice to do it in front of them."
Peete was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft as a shortstop. His calling card was elite speed and athleticism, which has been put to the test.
Peete has made the transition to center field. And the adjustment has come naturally for the former Little League World Series participant.
"I feel like I can cover some ground," Peete said. "Just being able to run. I feel like I have some athleticism on me. So just being able to show it off and run around is what I'm doing. ... I wouldn't say it's changed (camp for me). If anything, in a good way. I feel comfortable out there. Seriously, running around. Just been working on the fundamentals. I've been talking to Mike Cameron, just talking with him and doing the small things. I think that's the biggest thing about being in center, and you start doing it right."
Peete has 139 games of experience with the organization. Most of those games (115) came last year with the Low-A Modesto Nuts. He hit .264 with 26 doubles, nine triples, seven home runs, 71 RBIs and 45 steals en route to a California League championship.
Whether it's the praise received from various publications or the championship experience many players have already had, there's a spotlight on this farm system. And it's one that Peete and the rest of the players are happy to have.
"It's all one big light," Peete said. "The guys that we have — it's just unreal. Some of the guys that maybe don't get as much spotlight, you have no idea how good of a player that they are. It shows on the field how good they are. Just having massive stars too — Colt Emerson, Cole Young, (Lazaro Montes). All those guys."
After a solid season in the minor leagues and an incredible showing in the Spring Breakout Game, Peete is now focused on being consistent with the tools he's shown so far.
"(I'm) trying to get ... consistency," Peete said. "I'd say is what I want to do this year. Waking up, doing the same thing in the morning, doing the same while hitting the field, just getting into my routine to a point where I can do this for the rest of my career. And as long as I stay on the field, just staying easy, flow — I don't want to get too tight. Because at the end of the day it is a job. Just making sure it's still fun."
Peete hasn't been told whether he'll return to Modesto or be promoted to the High-A Everett AquaSox to begin 2025. But if the Spring Breakout is a sign of things to come, Peete will be considered an elite prospect wherever he ends up.
