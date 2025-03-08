Seattle Mariners Ranked as a Top 5 Farm System in Baseball by MLB Pipeline
The Seattle Mariners farm system has been considered one of the best in the league for several months. The team drafted an developed four-of-five starting pitchers on the major league rotation. The organization has seven prospects ranked in both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's top 100 lists.
Seattle has played many of its top 100 prospects in spring training. Their performance and the addition of last year's draft picks and the 2025 international signings has elevated the farm system's stock further.
MLB Pipeline ranked the Mariners farm as the fifth-best in the league according to an article written by Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra. The organization's minor league system was ranked ninth by the publication midseason 2024, 18th before last season and 19th at midseason 2023.
The article had the following overview on the farm system:
They’re tied with the Cubs for the most prospects on the Top 100 (seven), and they’re all hitters. The Mariners have been collecting bats from everywhere and that lucky seven consists of four draftees (all high schoolers) and three high-level international signees. There’s a nice group of arms right behind this group, with 2024 draftees Ryan Sloan -- whom many think could quickly jump onto the Top 100 -- and Jurrangelo Cijntje, followed by '24 breakout Logan Evans to give the top 10 a little more balance. This is definitely a system on the rise.
As the article said, Seattle has seven prospects ranked in the top 100: Colt Emerson (No. 20), Lazaro Montes (No. 42), Cole Young (No. 49), Harry Ford (No. 64), Felnin Celesten (No. 73), Jonny Farmelo (No. 95) and Michael Arroyo (No. 97).
Young is the only one of the seven expected to graduate this season. And there's a very good chance the farm system can be the top in the league at the midseason check-in.
