Seattle Mariners Re-Assign Pair of Right-Handed Pitchers to Minor League Camp
The Seattle Mariners made the latest round of roster cuts Saturday.
The Mariners optioned outfielder Dominic Canzone and infielder Austin Shenton to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
The organization also re-assigned right-handed pitchers Logan Evans and Shintaro Fujinami to minor league camp.
Evans is Seattle's top pitching prospect and was in the first major league camp of his professional career as a non-roster invitee. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He made four appearances (two starts) in Cactus League play and posted a 12.38 ERA with four strikeouts in eight innings pitched. He started the Mariners' Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14.
Fujinami signed a minor league contract with the Mariners on Jan. 30. He made seven appearances in the Cactus League and had a 5.40 ERA with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched and one save.
Evans is the Mariners' No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the team's No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America. He will likely begin the season with the Rainiers after finishing 2024 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Fujinami had one of the strongest arms on the team at camp. He's had command struggles since he came stateside in 2023, which persisted in Cactus League action. He spent 2024 in the New York Mets farm system and is also expected to begin the year in Tacoma.
There's a chance Evans will get a look in 2025 if Seattle needs to find a starting pitcher past No. 6 starter Emerson Hancock.
Fujinami will continue to work on his command in Triple-A. Based on how often the Mariners gave different relievers looks in 2024, there's still a chance he could make an impact on the team in 2025.
