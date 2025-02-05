Seattle Mariners Received Trade Inquiries For 'Dozens' of Prospects
The Seattle Mariners farm system is considered to be one of, if not the very best in baseball.
The Mariners entered 2024 perceived to have a middling farm system. But the emergence of prospects like Michael Arroyo, Felnin Celesten and Colt Emerson (among others) led to a more favorable outlook for the minor leaguers. Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both have seven Seattle prospects ranked in the top 100 entering 2025. And the Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Mariners minor league system as the best in baseball.
And teams from around the league seemed to be aware of Seattle's stellar farm system, as well.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke in a news conference held via Zoom on Feb. 3 and talked about how the trade market has played out for the club.
During the conference, Dipoto said that Seattle received trade inquiries about all five starting pitchers and "dozens" of prospects.
Dipoto did not say what the context of the conversations were and whether the inquiries were solely for prospects or prospects included in deals involving major league talent.
It's not shocking that teams have been interested in the Mariners minor leaguers. But if it really was "dozens" like Dipoto said, it's interesting what the context of the trade discussions were given the current market.
The general perception around the league has been that the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins are the two main clubs who would accept trades centered around prospects. Even if other teams were interested in one or two prospects in discussions with Seattle, it would likely mean the Mariners had many discussions with other clubs that were at preliminary.
Regardless of the details of the trade discussions, Seattle's farm system is likely to remain one of the best in the league throughout 2025. Second baseman Cole Young and starting right-handed pitcher Logan Evans are the only two prospects expected to get called up at some point.
If the Mariners are still in need of roster help by the trade deadline, that fact could help the organization put together a trade that could help the team.
