Seattle Mariners Share Video of Top 100 Prospect Harry Ford Working in Batting Cages
The Seattle Mariners farm system is one of the most well-regarded in baseball. And it will continue to be viewed strongly throughout 2025.
The Mariners have seven top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline and will have very few graduates from those lists in 2025. One top 100 prospect is already putting in work in his second spring training.
Seattle catcher Harry Ford (No. 65 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America) was filmed hitting in the batting cages on the first day of spring training on Feb. 12 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. The video was shared via the Mariners Player Development account (@MsPlayerDev on "X").
Ford was the Mariners first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and has been a highly-ranked prospect since. He's also received a fair amount of playing time outside Seattle's organization, a unique quality among the rest of the team's top 100 minor leaguers.
Ford was a member of Great Britain's 2023 World Baseball Classic team and competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in 2023 and 2024.
Last year, with Seattle's Double-A team, the Arkansas Travelers, Ford hit .249 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs and stole 35 bases in 116 games.
Ford was one of several non-roster invitees to 2025 spring training. He's likely to begin the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Even if Ford finds a way to the 40-man roster, there's a road block to the major leagues. Starting catcher Cal Raleigh is considered one of the best at the position and the Mariners have Mitch Garver slotted for the backup catcher role. Barring an injury or a surprise trade, Ford won't make his major league debut until 2026. But a solid showing in spring training could incline Seattle to give him a look at some point in 2025.
