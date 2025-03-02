Seattle Mariners Shortstop Felnin Celesten Shows Off His Bat in Spring Training Loss
The Seattle Mariners backups and prospects were given an almost impossible task against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The Mariners were down 18-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning after falling behind 10-0 through three.
Seattle's chances of making a comeback were slim to none. Even in a spring training game, it was too big a hill to climb.
But that doesn't mean the Mariners younger players didn't try.
Seattle scored six run in the bottom of the ninth for the eventual final of 18-9. Several minor leaguers had key hits for Seattle in the final inning. The last young batter to put runs on the board was Felnin Celesten. He had a two-RBI double, providing the final runs of the afternoon.
The 19 year-old Dominican shortstop went 2-for-2 with his aforementioned double, two RBIs and scored once. He's 2-for-3 throughout spring training.
Celesten is the No. 74 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 89 prospect per Baseball America's list.
Celesten is one of the younger top 100 prospects in Seattle's farm. He was signed Jan. 15, 2023.
Celesten played just 32 games for the Mariners' Arizona Complex League team in 2024. He hit .352 with 17 extra-base hits (three home runs, four triples, 10 doubles) to go with 27 RBIs. Celesten dealt with injuries last year. His season ended due to surgery to repair the hamate bone in his left wrist. He suffered that injury the same game he returned from a hamstring ailment.
Celesten hasn't had a lot of playing time due to his injuries, but is still considered to have a heap of untapped potential. A healthy amount of at-bats (and health in general) could help him take major steps in his development and start strong early when the minor league season begins.
