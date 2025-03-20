Seattle Mariners Shortstop J.P. Crawford Compliments Pair of Prospects
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners have slightly more than a week until the first game of the regular season against the Athletics on March 27 at T-Mobile Park.
The same time the major leaguers make their way to back to Seattle, the team's minor league players also at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., will learn their spots in the organization's farm system.
Two prospects impressed during their brief stint in major league camp and received praise from one of the most well-respected veterans on the team.
"There's a couple young guys for sure, (who impressed) me," J.P. Crawford said. "Colt Emerson, I'm really high on Ben Williamson. That kid's a gamer. He's gonna be a really good major league player for a long time. Just the way he goes about his work and his defense is incredible, and he puts together really good (at-bats). Yeah, he's gonna be a really good major league player for a long time."
Crawford is a 2020 Gold Glove-winner and one of the longest-tenured players on the team.
The 19 year-old Emerson (No. 20 MLB Pipeline, No. 16 Baseball America), was a non-roster invite and got a taste of Cactus League action. He hit .118 (2-for-17) with a home run, an RBI and two steals and showed flashes of his plus grade defense.
Williamson (Seattle No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline) batted .375 (6-for-16) with two runs and four RBIs and also made highlight defensive plays.
Williamson spent most of 2024 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers after starting with the High-A Everett AquaSox. He hit .283 with four home runs and 64 RBIs in 95 games.
Emerson played 70 games last season with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and ended with the AquaSox. He hit .263 with four homers and 37 RBIs.
Both players will move up the farm system in 2025. There's a chance Williamson could be an unexpected call-up at some point this season.
Emerson is universally considered the Mariners best prospect and his progression will be closely monitored by the organization and other parties.
Both players have already made an impression and it will be interesting to see how they follow their stellar spring.
