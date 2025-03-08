Seattle Mariners Spring Breakout Roster Earns Praise From Baseball America
People who hadn't seen the Seattle Mariners many top 100 prospects have had the chance to get a good look at them in spring training.
Minor leaguers like Felnin Celesten, Harry Ford, Lazaro Montes, Cole Young, Michael Arroyo and Colt Emerson have all played for the Mariners in big league camp.
All of those players will be featured by Seattle in its spring breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14.
Baseball America's Jesus Cano ranked all 30 teams' spring breakout rosters. The publication had the Mariners as the second-best behind the Boston Red Sox. Both rosters had an "intrigue factor" of 80.
Cano wrote the following overview of the roster in the article:
The lower levels of the Mariners system has produced some really exciting players: Lazaro Montes, Felnin Celesten and Michael Arroyo. Meanwhile, Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Harry Ford showed plenty of promise and potential in the higher levels. Jonny Farmelo, who is recovering from an ACL injury, is a notable absence.
The top 100 players won't be the only interesting prospects who will play in the spring breakout game.
Seattle's first-round pick from 2024, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, will throw in his first professional game with the organization. The club's second-round pick from 2024, right-handed Ryan Sloan, will also be pitching in the spring breakout game. He'll also be throwing in his first pro game.
Cijntje and Sloan could both be top 100 players by midseason or the end of 2025. Cijntje is the first ambidextrous pitcher in years with legitimate starting potential. Sloan was drafted straight out of high school and is already 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and has a fastball velocity in the upper 90s.
The Mariners game against the Guardians will be one of the most intriguing spring breakout matchups. The No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft, Travis Bazzana, will be playing for Cleveland.
