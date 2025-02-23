Seattle Mariners Switch-Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje Impresses in Live Bullpen
The Seattle Mariners farm system is regarded as one of the best in baseball. Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both have seven M's prospects ranked in their respective top 100 lists and The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the minor league system as the best in baseball. And it will be more interesting in 2025.
The Mariners' top two picks from the 2024 MLB Draft, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan, are both highly thought of in league circles. Sloan was one of the hardest-throwing prep pitchers in the draft class and Cijntje has a unique ability that will keep eyes on him throughout 2025.
Cijntje is ambidextrous and is the first legitimate switch-pitching prospect with starter potential in years. He hasn't thrown in a professional game yet for Seattle. But he's been putting in some work down at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., and the early returns look good.
The Couch GM (@The_Couch_GM on "X") posted video from Cijntje's Instagram that showed the former Mississippi State pitcher throwing live batting practice.
In the video, Cijntje shows off a fastball, slider and changeup. His fastball is up to 98 miles an hour with his right hand and 93 miles an hour with his left.
In his last college season in 2024 with Mississippi State, Cijntje had a 3.67 ERA and struck out 113 batters in 90.2 innings pitched across 16 starts. He held batters to a .211 average in a stacked Southeastern Conference that included the two 2024 NCAA College World Series finalists, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Cijntje will be a new challenge for the Mariners coaching staff as a switch-pitcher. But the pitching coaches have drafted and developed four of Seattle's five starting pitchers. Between Cijntje already being well-developed in both arms and, and the coaching staff's penchant for churning out All-Star-caliber pitchers, Cijntje could be featured in the major leagues soon.
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.