Seattle Mariners Switch-Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje Talks Plan For His Development
In the 2024 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners selected a player who likely will be one of the most intriguing minor leaguers over the next few seasons.
The Mariners selected Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje with the 15th overall pick. The 21-year-old Cijntje is a switch-pitcher with plus grades on both sides, which contributed to him being a highly-touted selection.
Cijntje is the first legitimate ambidextrous starting pitching prospect in years. And it will be interesting to see how Seattle's coaching staff, which has drafted and developed four of the five hurlers in the major league rotation, will proceed with his development.
Cijntje provided some clarity on how often he'll throw from both sides and some changes he's already made to his arsenal in an interview with MLB Network on Saturday.
"I'm probably (going to) throw more from the right side. But we developed a sinker, too, from the left side. And it's getting way better. And the slider is more like a sweeper now. Everything is getting better from both sides. Even though I'm going to throw more from the right side. But from the left side, the stuff is getting better."
Cijntje has yet to pitch a professional game since the Mariners drafted him. He's likely to begin the year with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
But fans will get their first look at Cijntje in the spring breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14. Cijntje will have a chance to pitch against last year's No. 1 draft pick and Oregon State product, Travis Bazzana. Cijntje also discussed potentially pitching against him.
"It's actually funny. Because yesterday we went to the Panini house, and we were signing (baseball) cards. And he was there, and he said 'I'mma see you on March 14.' So I'm excited for that."
Cijntje is a natural-born lefty but has a higher velocity with his right arm (upper 90s) than he does with his left (low-to-mid 90s). And how he looks from both sides will be closely tracked throughout his time in Seattle's farm system.
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.