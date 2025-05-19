Seattle Mariners' Switch-Pitching Prospect Earns Major Weekly Award
Update, 10:15 a.m. PT: Cijtnje has been named as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for his effort.
(10 a.m. PT) CHICAGO - Pitching for High-A Everett on Sunday afternoon, Seattle Mariners' top prospect Jurrangelo Cijtnje delivered the best start of his professional career, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Vancouver (Toronto Blue Jays).
The No. 92 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Cijntje went six innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks. He also hit two batters and struck out five, lowering his season ERA to 4.32. The AquaSox won the game 1-0 and Cijtnje raised his record to 3-2 on the year.
According to @MiLBMariners, Cijntje has an ERA of just 2.01 as a starter. A switch-pitcher, he typically throws most of his starts as a righty and he has appeared as a left-handed reliever in mid-week games. He's thought to have a significantly higher ceiling as a right-hander, and he threw to 19 batters as a righty on Sunday (out of 22).
He was the M's first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft after playing his college baseball at Mississippi State. He is one of nine players in the MLB Top 100 for the Mariners, joining Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Harry Ford, Lazaro Montes, Ryan Sloan, Jonny Farmelo, Michael Arroyo and Felnin Celesten.
Cijntje try to become the next pitching success story for the M's, who have also drafted and developed Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. The latter two have already earned All-Star appearances in their career.
At the big-league level, Seattle is now 26-19 and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Chicago White Sox on Monday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. PT.
