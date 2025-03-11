Seattle Mariners Third Round Pick Hunter Cranton Reflects on Incredible Year
PEORIA, Ariz. — There might not be a prospect in the Seattle Mariners farm system that's had as crazy a year as 2024 third-round pick Hunter Cranton.
The 24 year-old was drafted last July out of Kansas and made his professional debut as a reliever over a month later with the Mariners Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts. He made nine appearances for the Nuts and had a 3.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. He also had the final strikeout that clinched a second-straight California League championship for Modesto.
Fast forward roughly five months, Cranton received an invitation to spring training as a non-roster invitee.
"It's been so fast," Cranton said. "I'm very grateful for every opportunity, but yeah it's definitely been moving fast. It's been a crazy year."
Cranton's age makes him more experienced than most of the other pitchers drafted by Seattle in 2024. And there were reports early in the offseason that the team was open to him making his major league debut this season. It still came as a shock to Cranton when he was notified about his invitation to big league camp.
"It was crazy," Cranton said. "It was something I didn't really expect, being a first-year guy. But I got the call and I was like, 'oh my gosh.' It's happening, it's getting closer to the dream. But like I said, it's been a crazy fast year, man."
Cranton is also in a rare situation as one of the few 2024 draft picks who's seen professional time. There's been some differences in the coaching received in the minors compared to spring training. But for the most part, the advice he's received has carried over from Modesto Calif., to Peoria, Ariz.
"I was really lucky. That coaching staff in Modesto, they helped me out while letting me do what I knew I needed to do. It was a great experience, man. Being out there and being in pro ball for the first time, finding a routine that worked for me, playing every day coming off of college. But being out here, I think the advice is very similar. You just have a lot more guys telling you stuff, which is always helpful. But it's been exciting and it's been new."
Of course, it wouldn't be Mariners big league camp if there wasn't at least one pitch that a hurler is adding to their repertoire.
Cranton was drafted with a two-pitch mix of an upper-90 mph fastball and a slider. And a cutter might be added to the mix soon. Or, more appropriately, re-introduced into the mix.
"A cutter," Cranton said. "A cutter's probably the main piece I've been trying to add on. Other than that, just trying to get back into the groove with the fastball and slider and see what happens from there. ... Cutter, honestly, was my best pitch in the fall of my last college year. And it was just ironic, I never threw it in college. So I've had it for about a year-and-a-half. Feel really comfortable with it. And this offseason, I'm like 'you know what — why not even try it? Why not add another pitch?' So when I'm down 2-0, 3-0, and they're sitting dead-red heater, let's mix in a cutter."
Cranton was a part of a pitcher-heavy draft for Seattle which included the ambidextrous Jurrangelo Cijntje (first round) and high school prospect Ryan Sloan (second round). And the three have developed a good friendship as they go through their first camp together.
"It's been awesome," Cranton said. "I think we have a really good relationship, both those guys. I talk to Sloan everyday. He cracks me up. He's a pretty funny character once you get to know him. But Jurrangelo, same thing. Really good kid. Super, super good at what he does. Super detailed in everything he does, obviously, being a switch-pitcher. I've never even seen that in my life. So he's pretty incredible to see. But Sloan, he's a pretty funny guy, man. I love being around him."
Cranton's experience and mindset has already yielded success for him on the professional level. And it looks like that trend will continue wherever he begins in the minors in 2025.
"(I'm looking forward to) keeping it rolling," Cranton said. "I think this was my first true offseason. In college, you don't really have an offseason. It's like a month or two away. So I think, going out there, keeping it rolling and getting back in the groove is the biggest thing."
