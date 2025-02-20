Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Michael Arroyo Draws Comparison to All-Star
The Seattle Mariners will have many top 100 prospects making their way to the major league roster in the next several seasons. And many fans will get their first chances to see them in action at spring training at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., this year.
The Mariners top brass has talked up many of the minor leaguers who are at big league camp. And one of them recently received comparisons to one of the best hitters in the game.
Second baseman Michael Arroyo was one of the biggest revelations for Seattle's farm system in 2024. He went from being a player not on the radar for many top 100 lists to being one of the best hitters his age in the minor leagues. And he recently received an incredible comp.
LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis on "X") posted a video comparing Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez's age-19 season in A-ball compared to Arroyo's age-19 year with the High-A Everett AquaSox last year.
The numbers shared in the post aren't directly comparable, but it highlights how incredible Arroyo's year was compared to one of the best hitters in the game.
Arroyo's 23 home runs in 2024 for the AquaSox and Low-A Modesto Nuts led all minor leaguers aged 19 years-old or younger. His power numbers exceeded Ramirez's when the latter was the same age (.519 slugging percentage vs. .463). The two got on-base at a similar rate, as well. Arroyo had a .397 on-base percentage compared to Ramirez's .403.
The biggest similarity between the two is the physical profile. Arroyo is listed at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds on his milb.com player page. Ramirez is listed at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds on his player page.
When Ramirez was coming up through the minor leagues, his power and speed was questioned due to his size. In 12 seasons in the majors, Ramirez has 255 career home runs and 243 career steals, which equates to a 20-20 average per season.
Arroyo, despite being considered a top 100 prospect by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, isn't often mentioned the same rate as the organization's other top prospects like Colt Emerson, Cole Young or Lazaro Montes.
But based on Arroyo's most recent season and the career path of Ramirez, he probably should be.
