Seattle Mariners Well-Regarded Prospect Speaks on Possibility of Being Traded
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival executives expect the Seattle Mariners to trade catching prospect Harry Ford at the looming trade deadline.
However, Ford isn't really worrying about it.
“I try my best to stay where I'm at. You know, something that I lean on the most is a proverb. and it says the king's heart is in the hand of Lord, he guides it like a stream of water. He guides it wherever he pleases.
“I'm just like, you know what, my career is in in God's hands and I just let it let it be where he decides it will go.’’
Ford, 22, has spent the entire season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and just represented the Mariners at the Futures Game on Saturday. The No. 58 prospect in the game (per MLB Pipeline), he's hitting .292 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs. He's a good runner as well, as evidenced by his 35 steals at Double-A last year, but he only has four steals this year.
While the Mariners would undoubtedly love to hold onto Ford, who was drafted in the first round in 2021, they don't really have a place for him to play. With Cal Raleigh on a historic offensive pace and locked in for the next several years, Ford doesn't have an easy path to catching. Mitch Garver's deal runs out at the end of this season and the team will need a backup catcher, but Ford's greatest asset to the M's might be what he can bring back in a trade instead.
Seattle enters play on Sunday at 50-45 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They have been linked to help at first base, as well as third base, at the deadline.
Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks are two names that the M's have been readily linked to.
