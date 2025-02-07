Seattle Mariners Opponent and Date For Spring Breakout Game Revealed
The Seattle Mariners farm system is arguably the best in baseball.
Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both have seven Mariners minor leaguers in their respective top 100 lists. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked Seattle's farm at the top of the of the sport and Baseball America ranked it fifth.
And Seattle will have a chance to highlight those players in spring training.
The Mariners will have five or six top 100 prospects (depending on which publication's rankings you prefer) and more highly-rated team prospects at spring training. Only a handful are expected to factor into the organization's major league plans in 2025. But Seattle's neophytes will be able to show their talents during the organization's spring breakout game.
This upcoming spring training will be the second year where the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues host the spring breakout event. It takes place from March 13-16 and consists of 16 exhibition games played between team's top 20-25 prospects. In 2024, 71 of MLB Pipeline's top 100 minor leaguers competed in the spring breakout.
According to an article from MLB.com's Mariners writer, Daniel Kramer, Seattle's spring breakout game will be against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
That game will be interesting for a lot of reasons. The first round pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, Travis Bazzana, could play and face off against several Mariners pitching prospects including starter Logan Evans and relievers Brandyn Garcia and Hunter Cranton.
Seattle position players who are due for promotions like Harry Ford, Cole Young, Lazaro Montes, Ben Williamson, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo could also take the next step in their development and raise their respective stocks within the organization with solid showings.
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.