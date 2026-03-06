Son of MLB Hall of Famer Shows Off Speed With Game-Tying Double in WBC Debut

There have been many memorable father-son moments in baseball over the years. And now, one more can be added to that list courtesy of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Druw Jones, the Arizona Diamondbacks' second-overall draft pick in 2022 and No. 16 prospect for 2026, hit an RBI double up the middle for the Netherlands in his first at-bat of the WBC on Friday. What made this moment even more special, though, was that the 22-year-old got this hit in front of his father, 2026 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Andruw Jones, who just so happens to also be the manager for the Netherlands in the WBC.

Jones' double in the second inning briefly tied up the Netherlands' game against Venezuela. While it'll go down in the box score as a double, it was actually a chopper up the middle where the young outfielder had to turn on the jets and show off his speed to reach second base safely. But most notably, the D-backs prospect picked up this hit against an MLB All-Star and the Boston Red Sox's new $130 million arm, Ranger Suárez.

2026 could be a pivotal year in Druw Jones' development

Jun 7, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Former Atlanta Braves player Andruw Jones (right) and his son Druw watch the game between the Braves and the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jones hasn't had the same meteoric rise through the minors as his father, who made his major league debut at just 19. He's dealt with a few injuries since being drafted in the first round in 2022, but the 6-foot-2 righty played his most games yet in 2025. In 123 games last year for High-A Hillsboro, Jones posted a .255 batting average with five home runs, 56 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases.

Like his father, however, Jones is considered to have an excellent glove in the outfield. The 22-year-old also clearly has impressive speed, which was on full display during his double in the WBC. But Arizona will likely hope to see Jones make strides offensively in 2026, especially in terms of power and slugging. If that part of his game truly starts to develop, the young outfielder could be a big part of the D-backs' future.

For now, though, Jones has the opportunity to pick the brains of several former and current major leaguers while playing for the Netherlands in the WBC. That experience could prove invaluable for his long-term development, and some strong performances this spring could set the former second-overall draft pick up for success in 2026.