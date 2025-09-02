Spencer Jones Check-In: How Yankees No. 3 Prospect Is Doing
The New York Yankees have one of the most interesting -- and somwhat polarizing prospects -- in baseball right now in outfielder Spencer Jones.
Jones was selected in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Yankees and has been working his way up through the farm system ever since, even as trade rumors have swirled about him. What sets Jones apart is his prolific power. He's listed at 6'7'' and 240 pounds, so it's hard not to compare him to Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who has similar size at 6'7'' and 282 pounds. But, let's not get ahead of ourselves yet.
Judge is the best slugger in recent memory in the big leagues and Jones hasn't gotten there, yet. He's 24 years old and is one step away from the majors right now with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
So far this season, he has appeared in 99 games overall and is slashing .276/.366/.584 with 32 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. 16 home runs and 36 RBIs have come in Triple-A, in just 50 games.
Right now, MLB.com has Jones' projected MLB debut to be in 2025, but time is running out for that to come true. The Yankees have just 25 games left in the regular season.
The Yankees No. 3 prospect has turned heads this season
He's the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees' system and the No. 89 prospect overall in the game, per MLB.com.
Overall, Jones has played in 365 games down in the minors since being drafted by New York. He has hit 69 home runs, driven in 224 runs, and stolen 106 bases while slashing .272/.350/.489.
Those big numbers are flashy and what has put Jones on the map. But, August was a tough month for him. In 29 games, he slashed .180/.250/.306 with three homers and 11 RBIs. In comparison, he slashed .419/.477/.946 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs in 18 games in July.
His overall numbers look great, but Jones seems to be cold right now at the plate with time running out for a potential late-season promotion.
