St. Louis Cardinals Have One Of MLB's Top 5 Prospects, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who took over for John Mozeliak at the end of the 2025 season.
This year, the Cardinals were not one of Major League Baseball's best teams, as they went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. It was certainly an interesting year, as they tried to balance runway for younger players with results, but ultimately came up short.
However, they have some things to be excited about for the future. Top prospect JJ Wetherholt put together a very strong 2025 season and made it up to Triple-A Memphis.
Last week, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com re-ranked the Top 100 prospects in the league, and Wetherholt was ranked No. 5 on the list.
Cardinals Top Prospect Surges Into Top 5
"Starting slightly open from the left side before closing his stance with a leg raise, Wetherholt had some of the best bat-to-ball skills in his Draft class, running as high a contact rate as 89.7 percent as a sophomore in 2023. He continued to show a keen eye in the Florida State League and performed well with an all-fields approach against most pitch types. He ran a 104.5 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity, exhibiting the above-average power that kicks his offensive profile up a notch."
Wetherholt started the year at Double-A Springfield, but ultimately forced his way up to Triple-A, where he continued to surge at the plate. In 109 games during the season, the 23-year-old hit .306/.421/.510 with 17 home runs, 59 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a .931 OPS.
He was the seventh pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has quickly risen through the Cardinals' farm system. There is even a chance that he may find his way onto the Opening Day roster in 2026, as players such as Nolan Arenado are likely to be traded.
That could clear up an everyday spot on the MLB roster for Wetherholt, who has little left to prove at the minor league level. It won't be long before he gets his first shot at the big leagues.
The Cardinals are in a rough patch right now, but Wetherholt should give the team and fans something to be excited about in the near future. We'll see what 2026 brings for the Cardinals' top prospect.
