Switch-Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje Taking Advantage of Resources at Seattle's Spring Training
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners selected one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft last July -- switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, taken with the 15th overall pick out of Mississippi State.
Cijntje is the first legitimate ambidextrous starting pitching prospect in years. And he's a rare first for Seattle coaches.
The Mariners have never developed a switch-pitcher. But the 21-year old Cijntje and the coaching staff are working together to come to a consensus on the best ways to bring out his talents.
"I would say, because I've been throwing a couple years from both sides, but even for me too, I keep getting to know my body better," Cijntje said Tuesday. "And you just got to try and be in contact with (the coaches). So how we can handle that and make an agreement or make a plan so everybody's likely on the same page."
Cijntje went from the highest level of college baseball in the Southeastern Conference to arguably the best professional pitching organization in the league. Even with having the experience of pitching in SEC competition, there's a real jump in talent in camp that hasn't gone unnoticed by Cijntje.
"Up here ... everybody's better," Cijntje said. "And everybody's here for a reason. And no matter how much you get signed for, everybody's here for a reason. Just trying to be here and help each other and try to be better."
Cijntje has the benefit of getting to watch and learn from Seattle's elite starting rotation. While he hasn't had extensive conversations with the pitchers, he is building a relationship with the team's ace, Logan Gilbert.
"I don't talk to them too much, but Logan Gilbert, he's been a pretty good resource to me," Cijntje said. "He always asks me, if I need anything -- just talk to him. And I'll ask him a couple questions, just try and pick his brain. And we chop it up a little bit. But he told me, just try and be consistent and not try and do too much. If you can just do your thing, do your thing."
The mindset of being consistent is something preached throughout the organization. The Mariners' 2024 second-round pick, Ryan Sloan, talked about consistently finding the strike zone as a focus for him in camp.
And Cijntje has some tools that could be incredible if he builds that consistency.
Cijntje, on top of being ambidextrous, has unique pitches with both arms. His fastball with his right arm touches the high-90 mph range, and the fastball with his left arm has maxed out in the mid-90s. According to his scouting report on Baseball America, he has a slider that more resembles a sweeper, a changeup and curveball with his right arm. With his left, he has a another sweeper-like slider.
Rather than add to his arsenal, Cijntje is working on solidifying the movement and shape on the offerings he already has.
"Right now we're not trying to add pitches," Cijntje said. "But we're just trying to develop the pitches. And trying to see if we can improve some things. ... And trying to be more in the strike zone and up in the zone from the right side and just throw good sliders, too."
Cijntje is predicted to begin his professional career with the Mariners' Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts. That club has won two straight California League championships. And that culture of winning and the stellar development staff likely will help Cijntje. He's one year removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance under a College World Series-winning coach, Chris Lemonis, and winning is something Cijntje's used to.
"That's pretty awesome, just being around them," Cijntje said. "And you're trying to fit in, too, and just do you best and do the best that you can. And try to help win more games."
Seattle fans will get their first look at Cijntje in Seattle's Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians at 1:05 p.m. PT on March 14 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
