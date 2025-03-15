Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Spring Breakout Game Against Cleveland Guardians
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Many of the Seattle Mariners top prospects took center stage against Cleveland Guardians' on Friday at Goodyear Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz. The Guardians got the better of the Mariners by a score of 8-7.
The young Seattle prospects were able to show why the organization's farm system is considered one of the best in baseball.
Here's some takeaways from Friday's spring breakout game:
Prospects show off some power
All but one of the Mariners' runs came off a trio of hits. The first was a two-run home run hit by Jared Sundstrom to left field in the top of the fourth. The ball was hit so far the distance didn't register on Statcast. His homer cut Cleveland's lead down to 4-2.
The runner on-base who scored off Sundstrom's home run, Tai Peete, hit a two-run shot of his own to right field in the top of the sixth. His homer had a distance of 422 feet and an exit velocity of 110.6 mph.
"Same pitch, first pitch (of the at-bat)," Peete said in a postgame interview. "And I took it and I was like, 'man. My hitting coach is gonna kill me for taking that.' And then threw the second pitch, think it was a fastball. And then another one, threw it again, same pitch. And I was kind of sitting it. So, just being able to execute there. It felt good."
Michael Arroyo added another pair of scores with a 109.7-mph double to center field in the eighth. That hit brought cut the Guardians' advantage down to 8-6.
Seattle's last run of the game was on a fielder's choice following a pop-up hit by Josh Caron that fell just past the infield in between three defenders. Brock Rodden scored on that play for the eventual final of 8-7.
The Mariners offense went 11-for-39 with 12 strikeouts. Peete was the only prospect with multiple hits. He finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Harry Ford was 1-for-2 with a run, Caron was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run and Sundstrom was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
"Just being able to play against those guys — just immense talent all over the place," Peete said. "Just talking about we have just dogs and dogs and dogs on our team, and we're playing against (Travis) Bazzana and Ralphy Velazquez and all those guys. It's great watching all those guys on the field just enjoying themselves, just playing baseball."
Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan take the mound for first time
Seattle's top two 2024 draft picks, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (first round) and right-hander Ryan Sloan (second round) both took the mound on Friday. It wasn't the cleanest outing for either. But both showed why they were drafted where they were.
Cijntje pitched two innings (fifth and sixth), struck out two batters, walked two more and allowed one run (unearned) off two hits.
Sloan pitched the seventh inning and allowed two runs (one earned) off three hits and fanned two batters.
"A lot of adrenaline," Cijntje said in a postgame interview Friday. "I can't even feel my body, but I'll fight through it."
Cijnte ran into one of the hitters he faced Friday earlier in spring training, Travis Bazzana — the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft. Cijntje got him out twice. Once with each arm. The first time, in the fifth inning, he induced a ground out with his left. In the sixth, Cijntje struck out Bazzana with his right arm.
"We ran into (each other) at the Panini House. We were signing cards and stuff," Cijntje said. "And we said, 'we're gonna face each other, so I'm gonna see you.' But I got him twice."
Cijntje and Sloan both showed off elite arm strength. Cijntje touched 99 mph with his right arm and Sloan touched 97 mph. Another Mariners pitcher, Jeter Martinez, threw a fastball that registered at 98.5 mph.
Mariners farm system made for the limelight
Looking down at Seattle's dugout, one could see a group of players who all didn't shy away from the bright lights. Despite the loss, the Mariners' neophytes didn't shrink at the pressure and instead welcomed it. Top 100 prospects or not.
"It's all one big light," Peete said. "The guys that we have — it's just unreal. Some of the guys that maybe don't get as much spotlight, you have no idea how good of a player that they are. It shows on the field how good they are. Just having massive stars too — Colt Emerson, Cole Young, (Lazaro Montes). All those guys."
What's next for prospects
Several players from Friday's game will return to either minor or major league camp. The last day of spring training is March 24.
Neither Peete nor Cijntje have been told where they'll start 2025. But based on tonight's performance, they, and several other prospects, will be ones to watch out for this season. Cijntje already has a goal in mind for how he wants to end 2025.
"I would say (I want to end) in Double-A," Cijntje said.
