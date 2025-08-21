Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 Prospect Reportedly Being Called Up to Make MLB Debut
Carson Williams, the Tampa Bay Rays’ No. 1 prospect, is being called up to the major leagues.
That’s according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who reported the news on Thursday.
The Rays used the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft to select Williams out of high school in San Diego. Entering the 2025 season, Baseball America ranked him as the No. 11 prospect and MLB Pipeline listed him as No. 9.
The August re-rankings put him at No. 74 on Baseball America’s list and No. 47 with MLB Pipeline.
No one questions the defensive prowess of Williams, and the shortstop position affords him the chance to capitalize on his strong arm.
But his offense at Triple-A Durham this season has been shaky -- though improving. The 22-year-old is hitting .213 in 111 games on the season, but his average is .246 since the beginning of June. Since then, he’s hit with 16 homers in 59 games and has 23 total home runs along with 55 RBIs.
He has five home runs and seven RBIs in the past 10 games. His 23 homers tie the season high of his career.
He has struck out 154 times, and his strikeout rate is 34.1 percent – third highest in the International League.
Williams has been tagged as the Rays’ shortstop of the future, and that era could be starting now. Tampa Bay suddenly has found itself without its once-healthy depth at shortstop.
Taylor Walls has been on the injured list since Aug. 12 due to a left-groin strain and isn’t due back until September. Ha-Seong Kim appears headed to the injurd list with tightness in his lower back, and the Rays traded Jose Caballero to the New York Yankees last month for outfielder Everson Pereira and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.
The Rays open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. It is possible Williams could be in the lineup as the Rays (61-66) try desperately to stay alive in the American League wild-card race.
They open the day Thursday 6.5 games out of the third, and final, wild-card spot.