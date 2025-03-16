Teren's Take: Seattle Mariners' Jurrangelo Cijntje Proves Hype is Real in Spring Breakout Game
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners had six of their seven top 100 prospects play against Cleveland Guardians in the Spring Breakout game on Friday at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
But for two innings, all eyes were on the Mariners' first round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft.
Former Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was on the hill for the fifth and sixth innings. Cijntje is the first legitimate ambidextrous starting pitching prospect in years and has received a lot of hype for that ability.
Cijntje didn't have a clean outing, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits, and two walks. But he struck out two in his two innings of work and showed that his unique ability isn't just hype against the No. 1 overall pick of the class, Travis Bazzana.
Cijntje faced Bazzana twice. Their first head-to-head was in the fifth. Cijntje used his left hand and generated a ground out on the first pitch of the at-bat. It was the only plate appearance Cijntje threw left-handed that day. In their second matchup in the sixth, Cijntje got Bazzana to chase a 97 mph sinker for a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Cijntje's right arm has been more effective dating back to his time at Mississippi State. But he'll still work on developing both sides. The frequency he'll rotate between right-and-left will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
"I was just trying to get the first batter out," Cijntje said. "And we're gonna see what we're gonna do after that. ... I would say (I'd have liked to pitch more left-handed). But there's some things we're working on, and we're still working on it. So we're trying to balance everything."
Cijntje can still say that he got the No. 1 pick of the 2024 draft out with each side. He showed that the switch-pitcher isn't just a gimmick, it's the real deal.
He also demonstrated that, even if did have to limit himself to "just" his right arm, he's just as dangerous doing that.
Cijntje showed off a fastball, sinker, slider and changeup with his right side according to the MLB Gameday box. His fastball touched 99 mph.
"I already touched 99 before," Cijntje said. "But I touched it like — I would say (it's been) a while. So that's pretty good."
Cijntje has been talking with former major league reliever and fellow switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, who played for the Mariners for a stretch in 2016.
Cijntje has a decent idea of his process from his two years in college, but has received helpful tips from former big-leaguer Pat Venditte, who also threw with both hands.
"He told me, when you do something from the left side, do it from the right side," Cijntje said. "Just balance everything and just take care of your arms."
Cijntje will meet with Seattle later in spring training to determine a development plan and to find out where he'll begin 2025.
