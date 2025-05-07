Texas Rangers Affiliate Makes History on Wednesday By Tossing No-Hitter
Three Texas Rangers prospects combined to throw a no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon for the Triple-A Frisco RoughRiders. Frisco beat Sacramento (San Francisco Giants) 6-1, marking a rare no-hitter where the other scored a run.
According to a post from Minor League Baseball on social media, it's the first no-hitter for Frisco since the 2011 season.
Kohl Drake started the game, earning his first win of the season. He tossed six scoreless innings, giving up just two walks while striking out six. He's now 1-2 with a 2.42 ERA.
Ryan Lobus worked in relief, giving up one run while surrendering three walks. He now has a 3.38 ERA. Skylar Hales worked the last inning, striking out two. He has a 6.35 ERA for the season.
Drake is the No. 12 ranked prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. Hales is No. 24.
Kohl, 24, was an 11th-round pick of the Rangers in 2022 out of Walters State CC. He's estimated to make his major league debut in 2026.
Hales, 23, was a fourth-round pick in 2023 out of Santa Clara. He's projected to make his major league debut later this season.
At the big-league level, the Rangers enter play on Wednesday at 18-18 and in third place in the American League West. They'll be taking on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tyler Mahle, who is off to a 3-1 start with a 1.19 ERA, will pitch against Tanner Houck. The All-Star is 0-2 with a 6.38.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
CADE INCOMING? Cade Horton has been dominant for Triple-A Iowa, so when are the Chicago Cubs going to give him the call? CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE: