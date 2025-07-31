The San Diego Padres' Trade of Uber-Prospect Made Baseball History
On Thursday, the San Diego Padres and Athletics completed an agressive trade deadline deal that sent All-Star closer Mason Miller to the Padres while sending uber-talented prospect Leo De Vries (and others) to the A's.
According to MLB Pipeline, this is just the fourth time in the 21 years of MLB Pipeline rankings that a prospect ranked No. 3 or higher has been traded. De Vries joins Lucas Giolito (No. 3 in 2016), Yoan Moncada (No. 1 in 2016) and Wil Myers (No. 3 in 2012). De Vries is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the game.
Prospect
Team
Rank
Konnor Griffin
Pirates
1
Chase Burns
Reds
2 (in MLB)
Leo De Vries
Athletics
3
Sebastian Wolcott
Rangers
4
Bubba Chandler
Pirates
5
De Vries, 18, is already playing in High-A ball. In 82 games at High-A, he was hitting .245 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases, despite playing against players that are significantly older than him. A switch-hitter, he could be a star for years to come, though he isn't projected to make his major league debut until 2027.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A switch-hitter, De Vries already shows an exquisite knowledge of the zone and will take his walks like he's a player many years older. He needed just a little bit more exposure to California League arms before making the adjustment to their quality, and that speaks well to how he'll handle higher levels. He's proven to be a better slugger from the right side early in his career -- seven of his 11 homers came from the right despite getting 162 fewer plate appearances there -- but he has enough bat speed from the left that splits aren't a major concern.