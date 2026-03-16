Tigers' First-Round Pick Jordan Yost Makes Unforgettable Spring Training Debut

Any kid who's ever dreamed of playing professional baseball has likely played out the childhood fantasy of pretending to make their major league debut in their backyard and launching a home run in their first at-bat. While it wasn't in a regular-season game, one recent top draft pick got to make that fantasy a reality.

Jordan Yost, the Detroit Tigers' No. 9 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, hit a grand slam in his first major league spring training at-bat on Sunday. The 19-year-old crushed a high fastball 379 feet to right field with an exit velocity of 102.1 mph to give the Tigers an 11-0 lead over the New York Yankees in a game Detroit eventually won 12-1.

Yost, a lefty-swinging shortstop, was Detroit's first-round draft pick last year out of high school. The Tigers already have another young infielder, Kevin McGonigle, making some noise this spring. But with this one swing, Yost has quickly become a name Detroit fans will want to keep a close eye on heading into his first full minor league season.

Jordan Yost adds to Detroit's list of promising prospects

From left, Detroit Tigers outfielder Ben Malgeri, outfielder Trei Cruz, outfielder Max Clark and infielder Kevin McGonigle practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit has several young position players among its top prospects. In fact, nine of the Tigers' top-10 prospects on MLB Pipeline are position players, with just one pitcher at No. 10. And at least five of those nine prospects are middle-infield options.

McGonigle headlines the Tigers' farm system as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball heading into the 2026 season. While it's unclear if he'll open the year in the big leagues, the 21-year-old has already been compared to a "left-handed Jose Altuve" after hitting .305 with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 88 minor league games in 2025.

Detroit's No. 2 prospect is Max Clark, a 21-year-old outfielder who was the third overall draft pick in 2023. Both Clark and McGonigle are candidates to make their major league debuts in 2026, along with the Tigers' No. 5 and No. 6 prospects, infielders Max Anderson and Hao-Yu Lee.

Bryce Rainer, Detroit's No. 3 prospect and 2024 first-round pick, gives the Tigers another young shortstop in their farm system. And with Yost making a strong first impression with his spring training grand slam, Detroit clearly has many prospects worth monitoring in 2026 and beyond.