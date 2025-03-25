Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Lazaro Montes Reflects on First Big League Camp
The Seattle Mariners are two days away from beginning a new season against the Athletics. It will be a crucial season for the big league club. But it will be a big year in the minor leagues for a lot of the Mariners top prospects, as well.
Six of Seattle's seven top 100 prospects participated in Cactus League this spring. One of them, Lazaro Montes, was in his first big league camp with the team.
It was an eventful spring for the 20 year-old Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 97 Baseball America). Outside of his work on the field, he received his high school diploma in a ceremony at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. His parents also watched him play for the first time in years.
On the field, Montes was one of the most impressive prospects that saw Cactus League action. At least when it came to offense.
Montes hit .278 (5-for-18) with five runs, two home runs and seven RBIs.
"I think I really enjoyed the spring training," Montes said via translator Freddy Llanos at the Mariners opening week warm up event Sunday. "(Not just) the fans, but my parents came down here. So it was the first time in a while that they've been able to see me play. Overall, I really enjoyed the spring."
Montes had an eventful 2024. He played 116 games, 65 with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and 51 with the High-A Everett AquaSox. He won the California League MVP for his stint with the Nuts, but struggled in his first full month in Everett in July and hit .127 with four RBIs. He bounced back in August and hit .411 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
The biggest concern for Montes going this spring was how he was able to balance his power with his strikeout numbers. Out of his 18 at-bats, he struck out eight times and was walked five times to go with his five hits.
"I think knowledge," Montes said about his biggest takeaway from spring. "Knowledge when you go up to home plate, maturity and just being (able) to soak up and learn from all the other guys I was in the clubhouse with."
Montes is one of the most physically imposing prospects the organization has. On his player page, he's listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. In person, he looks taller and stronger than what he's listed in person.
He'll likely begin the season back with the AquaSox. But on his current trajectory, he'll suit up for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers before the end of the year.
