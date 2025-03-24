Top Chicago White Sox Prospect Acquired in Garrett Crochet Trade Heading to Charlotte
The Chicago White Sox are sending infielder Chase Meidroth to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the 2025 season.
The move follows a rough spring for Meidroth, who was acquired in the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
Acquired along with Meidroth, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 8 player in the Chicago farm system, were catcher Kyle Teel (No. 2), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 5) and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (No. 18).
In 16 Cactus League games, Meidroth hit .154 (6-for-39) with just one extra-base hit – a double – and two RBIs. While his nine bases on balls showed plate discipline, he struck out 10 times and slugged only .180.
At Triple-A Worcester last season, Meidroth batted .293 with seven homers, 57 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .401 and an OPS of .838.
Manager Will Venable is sending Meidroth, 23, to Charlotte with an assignment: be more aggressive at the plate.
“That's something that is going to be part of his challenge to get to who he wants to be as a big leaguer. So, we just want to give him some time to do that at Triple-A,” Venable said, per MLB.com. “He's a patient hitter and we don't want to change his DNA. At the same time, we know that in this league you can't let too many of these pitches in the heart of the plate go by.”
Meidroth played shortstop in spring training, leaving a hole for the White Sox to fill. Lenyn Sosa, Jacob Amaya and Josh Rojas all are candidates to see time in the middle infield.
