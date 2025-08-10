Top New York Yankees Prospect Looks for August Reset Following Scintillating July
The up-and-down week of New York Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones ended on a good note Sunday.
He hit a solo home run and scored twice to help the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeat the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate) 9-7. His 436-foot blast came off Andrew Painter, the No. 7 prospect in the game, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.
Accolades Come His Way
It’s been a great month off the field for the 24-year-old Jones, a not-so-great-one on the field.
On Wednesday, he was named International League Player of the Month after a scalding month of July. Consider this July from Jones:
- Hit a league-high 419
- Led the International League in home runs (11), on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423).
- Finished second in the league in runs (25) and total bases (70)
- Had 10 multi-hit games
The good week continued Friday when he moved into MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list as Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds graduated off of it.
At No. 100, Jones is the fourth member of the Yankees to reach that honor, joining infielder George Lombard Jr. (No. 28), right-hander Carlos Lagrange (92) – both assigned to Double-A Somerset – and right-hander Cam Schlittler (93), currently on the Yankees roster.
The Not So Good
But after a blistering July, the first 10 days of August have not been kind to Jones on the field.
On the month, he is just 5-for-38 (.132) at the plate. His blast on Sunday was his minor-league best 30th but his first since July 24. He has just five runs driven in during August.
Jones was promoted to the RailRiders on June 27 after beginning the season at Double-A Somerset, where he hit .274 with 16 homers in 49 games.
He will have a chance at an August redemption when the RailRiders return to PNC Field in Moosic, Pa., on Tuesday to begin a six-game home series against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate).
The Yankees reportedly turned down trade overtures for the 6-foot-7 slugger. His New York future will be interesting to watch.