Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Training With Former Infielder
There's a little less than two weeks left until Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Peoria, Ariz. And many players who were in the minor leagues in years prior, such as Cole Young and Ben Williamson, will get their first chance to make the major league roster in Spring Training.
One prospect that won't get a chance yet is the top Mariners prospect, Colt Emerson.
Emerson is ranked 12th in ESPN's top 100, 20th in MLB Pipeline's and 16th in Baseball America's. He ended 2024 with Seattle's High-A team, the Everett AquaSox, and will likely be promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers at some point in 2025.
Despite not being in Spring Training, Emerson is still hard at work to prepare for the 2025 season. Currently, he's working with past and present major leaguers in his home state of Columbus, Ohio. One of those major league players includes a former Mariners infielder.
Emerson went on the Seattle Sports Hot Stove Show to talk about his offseason training:
"My whole offseason I spend in Columbus, Ohio. Going back and forth from home to Columbus. Training at a place called the Bo Jackson Dome in Columbus here. It's super nice. It's a very great spot. There's, I'd probably say, seven, eight, nine, 10 or so professional baseball players here that I can train with. Right now I've been hitting pretty much every day with Evan White. Good dude, good guys over there and it's been a good time."
White was originally drafted in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft. His only two seasons of major league action was in 2020 and 2021 with Seattle. He hit .176 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 2020 and followed that up by hitting .144 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 2022. He most recently ended 2024 on the 60-day injured list with the Los Angeles Angels' Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees.
Emerson is coming off a season where he hit .263 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 70 games played. He was also named an Arizona Fall League "Fall-Star."
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.